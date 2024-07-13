Joe L. Williams Acquires 3,000 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) Director Joe L. Williams purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,771.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FRD stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.37. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.52.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

