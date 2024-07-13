Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,974,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $470,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.50. The company has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.