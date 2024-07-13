JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.88 and a 200 day moving average of $188.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 71,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.