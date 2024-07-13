JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 518,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.37.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

