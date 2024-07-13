JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.27

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.27 and last traded at $64.14, with a volume of 5880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $689.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPEF. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.