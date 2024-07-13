JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.27

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.27 and last traded at $64.14, with a volume of 5880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $689.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPEF. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.