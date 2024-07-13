Kavita Patel Sells 1,500 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $84,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kavita Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Kavita Patel sold 10,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $542,700.00.

Arcellx Price Performance

Arcellx stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcellx by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Arcellx by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcellx by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 126,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

