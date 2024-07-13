Kenton Jarvis Purchases 32 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 32 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 478 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £152.96 ($195.93).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 32 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £146.88 ($188.14).

On Friday, May 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 29 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of £154.28 ($197.62).

easyJet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 492.20 ($6.30) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 516.35. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 591.07 ($7.57). The firm has a market cap of £3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,004.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 670 ($8.58) to GBX 640 ($8.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

