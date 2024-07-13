Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kirby by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Kirby by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Kirby by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 49,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Shares of KEX opened at $121.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $124.92.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $409,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $102,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $74,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $409,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $3,896,633. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

