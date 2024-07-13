Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 622.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 100.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KD opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

