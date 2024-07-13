L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $228.51

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $228.51 and last traded at $228.12, with a volume of 25075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.27.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,898 shares of company stock worth $18,558,167 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after purchasing an additional 420,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.