LayerZero Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. LayerZero has a total market capitalization of $412.31 million and $181.82 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LayerZero token can now be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00006410 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LayerZero has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero was first traded on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.82556606 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $315,467,548.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars.

