Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $13.22 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of V stock opened at $265.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.82 and its 200 day moving average is $273.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
