Leuthold Group LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,097 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 661,426 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 88,223 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 819,805 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 232,768 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $53,176,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.53 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

