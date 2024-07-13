Leuthold Group LLC Sells 207 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,393 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 154,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 101,675 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 100,160 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMC. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

