Leuthold Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get General Motors alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in General Motors by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in General Motors by 15.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 9.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,180 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after purchasing an additional 144,477 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

General Motors Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $49.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,628,480.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

