Lewis Asset Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lewis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.06.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.65. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,015,755. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

