Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Liberty Energy worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 1,777.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 220,854 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,241,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after acquiring an additional 247,074 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 522.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 752,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

