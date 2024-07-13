Lista DAO Price Reaches $0.54 (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000926 BTC on major exchanges. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $124.49 million and $40.56 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

