LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Price Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $319.00 to $313.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LPL Financial traded as low as $264.80 and last traded at $266.03. 30,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 520,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.94.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.39 and its 200-day moving average is $261.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

