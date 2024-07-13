Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 110.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LU. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 207.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 382,884 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lufax by 2,280.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 883,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 845,909 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Lufax by 98.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,089,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LU opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $964.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

