Macy’s (NYSE:M) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Performance

M opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.50 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.