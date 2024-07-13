Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,169 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,439,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $205.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $210.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.61.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

