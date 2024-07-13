MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.16 and last traded at $87.50. 83,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 756,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMYT. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.87.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

