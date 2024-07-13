Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,280,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in General Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in General Motors by 1,213.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in General Motors by 1,514.2% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,755,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,594 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

