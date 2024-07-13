Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 134.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,896,000 after buying an additional 263,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 32.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 305,820 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in KB Home by 2,728.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 642,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 620,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,761,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

