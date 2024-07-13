Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $135,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 150.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $1,860,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

