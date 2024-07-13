Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 44.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Devon Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 157,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 91,993 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

