Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:GGME)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:GGME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF alerts:

Separately, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth about $313,000.

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $49.23.

About Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF

The Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (GGME) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX World AC NexGen Media index. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive a majority of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.