Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.39

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.39 and last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 48829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,141,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114,213 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,867,000 after buying an additional 737,203 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,846,000. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 89,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 104,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

