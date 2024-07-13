Mark Crawford Purchases 51 Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Crawford purchased 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($194.02).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.78) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 283.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 251. Team17 Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 355 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of £430.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9,833.33, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on TM17 shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 310 ($3.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.28) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 343.33 ($4.40).

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

