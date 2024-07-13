Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $217.32 and last traded at $216.01, with a volume of 462896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

