Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 6,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Marston’s Stock Performance
MARZF opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Marston’s has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.44.
Marston’s Company Profile
