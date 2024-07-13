Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 6,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Marston’s Stock Performance

MARZF opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Marston’s has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.44.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

