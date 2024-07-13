Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.46.

Masco Stock Up 2.2 %

MAS stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. Masco has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after purchasing an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,341,000 after purchasing an additional 140,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,282,000 after purchasing an additional 159,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after purchasing an additional 254,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,333,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,288,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

