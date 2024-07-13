Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Medpace by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Medpace by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Medpace by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Medpace by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,409,000 after buying an additional 137,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.29.

MEDP stock opened at $443.00 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $227.21 and a one year high of $444.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.68.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

