Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $134.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $127.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $323.59 billion, a PE ratio of 141.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 88,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 729,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,559,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 68,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

