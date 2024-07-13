Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Down 2.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $520.11 and last traded at $522.67. Approximately 3,702,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,083,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $534.69.

Specifically, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total transaction of $291,675.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,853,183.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.18, for a total transaction of $245,578.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,552,865.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.64.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 180.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

