MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Hits $228.87 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $40.25 or 0.00068833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $228.87 million and $9.71 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,470.43 or 0.99992041 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

