Michael Stock Sells 4,374 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $325,333.32.

On Monday, June 3rd, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $486,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $436,600.00.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LBRT opened at $21.15 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,588 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,809,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $21,278,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,522,000 after acquiring an additional 893,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,877,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

