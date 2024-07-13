MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down to $17.62

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.62, but opened at $16.39. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 231,045 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

