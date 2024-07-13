Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,857 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $126,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,887,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $595,827,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,455,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 172,423 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,443,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,418,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.86.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $453.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.