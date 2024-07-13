Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,887,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $595,827,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,455,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 172,423 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $8,418,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $4,609,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $453.55 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.