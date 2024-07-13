Mira Wilczek Sells 5,000 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director Mira Wilczek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $111,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EverQuote Stock Down 1.6 %

EVER stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EverQuote by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVER has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

