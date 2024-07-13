Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,505 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arqit Quantum were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Thursday.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Shares of ARQQ opened at $0.36 on Friday. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

