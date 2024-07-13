Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,558,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Compass Point increased their price target on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.
RLI Stock Performance
Shares of RLI stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.20.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.
RLI Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
