Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 702 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $251.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.84. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $258.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

