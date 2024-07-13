Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 207.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walmart alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,100,006 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after buying an additional 1,283,355 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 4,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 196.4% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 27,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 884,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,246,000 after acquiring an additional 590,363 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $556.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.