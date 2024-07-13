Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $7.32 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 253.9% in the first quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 7,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 261,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,988 shares of company stock worth $21,015,755. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.06.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $185.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.69 and its 200 day moving average is $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

