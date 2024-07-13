Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,261,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 141,410 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

HBAN stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

