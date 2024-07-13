Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,679,000 after buying an additional 123,988 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 25.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,566,000 after buying an additional 81,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000.

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,266.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,266.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $373,812.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Power Integrations stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

