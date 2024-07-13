Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.27. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

In related news, Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Haslam acquired 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

